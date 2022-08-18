Jennifer Peppe Sells 5,598 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Imago BioSciences Trading Down 1.3 %

IMGO opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

