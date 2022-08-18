Jennifer Peppe Sells 5,598 Shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Imago BioSciences Trading Down 1.3 %
IMGO opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $35.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
Read More
