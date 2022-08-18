KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

