KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KemPharm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 35.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
