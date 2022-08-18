KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KemPharm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 35.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KemPharm

KemPharm Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.