Kuke Music (KUKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.
Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%.
KUKE stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
