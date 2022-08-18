Kuke Music (KUKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%.

Kuke Music Stock Down 2.2 %

KUKE stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Institutional Trading of Kuke Music

Kuke Music Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

