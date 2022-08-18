Lake Street Capital Trims PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Target Price to $5.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAVM. Maxim Group cut their target price on PAVmed to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on PAVmed to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

PAVmed Stock Down 30.8 %

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

