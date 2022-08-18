Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 212,626 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

