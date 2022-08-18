Larsh Johnson Sells 30,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 162,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $327,600.00.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after purchasing an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 27.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth $30,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.