Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

