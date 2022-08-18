Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $167.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.