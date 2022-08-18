Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,099 Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Camden National by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $707.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

