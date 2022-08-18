Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,850 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.