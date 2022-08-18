Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,278 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $260.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.54.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

