Lmcg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,380 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Down 1.1 %

SR opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

