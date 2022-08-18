Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $210,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 80,715 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

