Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $248,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.