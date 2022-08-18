Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $300,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 93.4% in the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $20,529,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $441.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.97 and a 200-day moving average of $427.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

