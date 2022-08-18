Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $514,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $3,024,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $646,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $318.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.