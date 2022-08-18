Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $595,000 in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard General L.P. grew its position in Bally’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,780 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bally’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 403,273 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Bally’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Bally’s by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 372,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

NYSE BALY opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

