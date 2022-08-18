Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $710,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after acquiring an additional 181,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,277,000 after acquiring an additional 154,332 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.44 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

