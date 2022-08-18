Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $830,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $331.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.57 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.