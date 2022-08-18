Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SYK opened at $221.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average of $235.50. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

