Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Littelfuse Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Littelfuse stock opened at $247.73 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

