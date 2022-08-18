Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 94.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LivePerson by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.26. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley reduced their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

