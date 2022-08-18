Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,818 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

