Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,086 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $215.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

