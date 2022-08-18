Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,145 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,976 shares of company stock worth $6,181,575 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $198.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.