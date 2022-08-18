Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,425 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2,122.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 41,733 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,653,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

