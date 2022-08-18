Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile



Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

