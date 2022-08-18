Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,433,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 808,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.