Lmcg Investments LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.42.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

