Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $300.40 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.22 and a 200-day moving average of $289.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.