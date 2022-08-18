Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

