Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 over the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

