Lmcg Investments LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

