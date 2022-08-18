LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives $312.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several research analysts have commented on LNSPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LNSPF stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

