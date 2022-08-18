LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.77. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in LSB Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

