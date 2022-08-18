LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
LSB Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.77. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LSB Industries
About LSB Industries
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.