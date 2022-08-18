Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after acquiring an additional 193,774 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

