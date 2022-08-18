Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $89.06 and last traded at $89.45. Approximately 8,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 556,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

Specifically, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Lumentum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 172.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 91,315 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

