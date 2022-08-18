MAI Capital Management Acquires 387 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $255.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

