MAI Capital Management Acquires 693 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

