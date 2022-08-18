MAI Capital Management Buys 1,584 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $255.51 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.90.

