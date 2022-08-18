MAI Capital Management Buys 2,367 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

