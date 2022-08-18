MAI Capital Management Buys 445 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

