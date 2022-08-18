MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

