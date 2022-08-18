MAI Capital Management Has $639,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

