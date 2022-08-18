MAI Capital Management Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $101.60 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.