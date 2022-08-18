MAI Capital Management Has $822,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $247.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day moving average of $241.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.