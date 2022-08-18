MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 176.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,049,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.08.

