MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $299.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.