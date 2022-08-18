MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,402 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

